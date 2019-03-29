|
Pauline E. Tyson
York - Pauline E. Tyson, age 94, of York, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Lower Windsor Township on December 20, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Curvin and Aggie (Olewiler) Arnold. Pauline was the loving wife of the late Wilbur E. Tyson; he preceded her in death on May 17, 1980.
Pauline was a loving homemaker, cook, and cashier. She was employed by Barley's Convalescent Home, Howard Johnson, GNC, and Hechts. She was the former president for 2 terms for the Operating Engineers Local #542 Ladies Auxiliary. Pauline's main love in life was her family, and she cherished every moment with them.
Pauline is survived by her sons Curvin Tyson, and his wife Bonnie of Dillsburg, James Tyson of Wrightsville, Duane Tyson, and his wife Linda of York Haven, and Dennis Tyson, and his wife Melissa of Mount Wolf, her daughters Dawn Wallick, and her husband Wayne of Groveland, FL and Robin Gise, and her husband Larry of Windsor, and her sister Betty Lou Kauffman of York. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Pauline was preceded in death by her daughters-in-law Sharon Tyson (Curvin's first wife) and Raellen Tyson (James' wife), and her sister Evelyn Markey.
A funeral service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Steven Schmuck officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 am. At Pauline's request please dress casually for services, in her words "dress as you would if you were coming to visit me".
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019