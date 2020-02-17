Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
New Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Pauline E. Warner


1930 - 2020
Windsor - Pauline E. Warner, 89, entered into rest Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Horace W. Warner.

A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday in New Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc , East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Warner was born November 1, 1930 in York, a daughter of the late Walter and Minnie (Zeigler) Stine. She was a member of Yorkana Church of the Brethren. She had been employed at Danskin.

Pauline is survived by her children Wayne Warner, Barry Lee Warner, Marlyn Ray Warner, Keith Warner, Sharon Warner; grandchildren Mark, Thomas, Davelyn, and Justine; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Charles Stine, Mary Myers, Helen Nail, Dorothy Steele, and Robert Stine. She was preceded in death by brothers Floyd Stine and Ralph Stine.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
