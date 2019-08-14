Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith U.C.C.
509 Pacific Ave.
York, PA
Pauline Elizabeth Swartz


1928 - 2019
Pauline Elizabeth Swartz Obituary
Pauline Elizabeth Swartz

York - Pauline Elizabeth (Keesey) Swartz, 91, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald Thomas Swartz. Born January 6, 1928, she was the daughter of Wilson A. and Ruth N. (Sechrist) Keesey. Pauline graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1945. She was a member the Order of the Eastern Star, and a volunteer for the Wellspan group. She and Don enjoyed traveling and were big Penn State football fans. Pauline is survived by daughters, Kathy Fortney and husband Richard of State College and Kim Bair of York; granddaughters Michelle Dufty (Jay), Kristi Stoehr (Bert), Abbey Fortney, Rachel Bair, Sarah Lutz (Ron), and grandson, Nicholas Bair (Christin), and eight beloved great-grandchildren. Pauline was predeceased by her son-in-law, Timothy L. Bair.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Faith U.C.C. 509 Pacific Ave., York, PA 17404 with her Pastor Ronald Oelrich officiating. Burial will be private at Mt. Rose Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to Faith U.C.C. or The . Many thanks to her caregivers at Providence Place during her final year.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
