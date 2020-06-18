Pauline HughesNewberry Twp. - Pauline Hughes, age 97, of Newberry Township, Dover, died at 7:34 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at the York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Walter R. Hughes, Sr.Born June 14, 1923 in York County, a daughter of the late Oliver and Anna (Repman) Troup, she was a homemaker, and had also worked at The Maple Press Company.Mrs. Hughes is survived by a son, Walter R. Hughes, Jr., of Dover; a sister, Betty Drawbaugh, of Etters; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Frank S. Hughes, Sr., and Gary L. Hughes, Sr.; two sisters, Helen Zirkle, and Mona Hughes; and three brothers, Clement, Preston, and Stewart Troup.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, June 22, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. James Winter, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be at Emanuel Cemetery, Lewisberry.Memorial contributions may be made to Red Land Senior Center, 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339.