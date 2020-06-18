Pauline Hughes
Newberry Twp. - Pauline Hughes, age 97, of Newberry Township, Dover, died at 7:34 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at the York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Walter R. Hughes, Sr.
Born June 14, 1923 in York County, a daughter of the late Oliver and Anna (Repman) Troup, she was a homemaker, and had also worked at The Maple Press Company.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by a son, Walter R. Hughes, Jr., of Dover; a sister, Betty Drawbaugh, of Etters; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Frank S. Hughes, Sr., and Gary L. Hughes, Sr.; two sisters, Helen Zirkle, and Mona Hughes; and three brothers, Clement, Preston, and Stewart Troup.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, June 22, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. James Winter, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be at Emanuel Cemetery, Lewisberry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Red Land Senior Center, 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.