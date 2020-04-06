Resources
Pauline Isabella Kucinsky Obituary
York - Pauline Isabella (Seifert) Kucinsky, 92, passed away on April 4, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late George Kucinsky, to whom she was married for 28 years.

Born on November 1, 1927 in Manchester, she was a daughter of the late Charles Andrew and Margaret Flo (Wilson) Seifert. Before her retirement, Pauline worked as a Personnel and Sales Manager at Bonton. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Manchester, PA, where she attended Sunday School. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women. Pauline was a humble woman who would lend a helping hand to those in need. She volunteered at a variety of agencies, as well as at ManorCare Health Services - Kingston Court as office support for visiting families.

Pauline is survived by her son, Thomas A. Kucinsky; daughter-in-law, Sandra Kucinsky; three grandchildren, Joseph Kucinsky, Stacey Barton and Christopher Kucinsky, and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Charles J. Kucinsky and her sister, Dorothy Witmyer.

A Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Suburban Memorial Gardens. Pauline's Tribute Video can be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/Pauline-Kucinsky. The family will have a Gathering of Family and Friends at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, in memory of Pauline I. Kucinsky, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA 17345. Condolences can be sent at Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
