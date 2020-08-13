Pauline Mae Fritz
Wrightsville - Pauline Mae Fritz, 100, of Wrightsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Oliver D. Fritz. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Claude and Helen Swinehart Campbell. She was a member of Wrightsville Assembly of God. Pauline enjoyed crocheting, word search puzzles, her church, her family, especially her grandchildren, and going to lunch at Hinkles.
She is survived by her daughter: Sharon M. (Patrick) Young. One son-in-law: Ted Byers. Four grandchildren: Patricia (Dave) Ohl; Shannon L. (Scot) Young; Emily and Steven Byers. Five great-grandchildren: Teague, Sydney, Brynne, Patrick, and Abby. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Carol Ann Byers. One brother and two sisters.
The Memorial Service will be held at Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor Aaron McNatt, officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation from 11:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made In her memory to: Wrightsville Assembly of God. Arrangements by: the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com