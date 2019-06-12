|
Pauline N. Poff
York - Pauline Naomi Poff, 93, died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.
She was the wife of the late Kenneth S. Poff.
Mrs. Poff was born in Hellam on November 11, 1925, daughter of the late Margie (Zarfoss) Boll and Raymond Boll.
She was a retired employee of Hellam Hosiery. Mrs. Poff was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Hellam for over 50 years.
She leaves a son, Kenneth B. Poff of York; three daughters, Trenace and her husband, Michael Stoner of Windsor, Jennette and her husband, Danny Gift of Hellam, and Paulette and her husband, Michael Kohler of Yorkana; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Dietz.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019