Pearl E. Miller
Springettsbury Twp. - Pearl E. Miller, age 90, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 6:16 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Miller.
Born April 19, 1929 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Russell S.C. Wolf, Sr., and Helen R. (Hombach) Wolf. She was retired from York County Realty, after 24 years, and prior to that worked as a supervisor at the former South Pine Nightwear, where she worked for 30 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Miller is survived by a sister, Shirley A. Pearl, of York; four nieces, Debra A. Shaffer, Karen L. Roth, Lori J. Guinan, and Shari L. Leaman; four great nephews; one great niece; two great great nephews; and one great great niece; and a stepdaughter Phyllis J. Kibler, of York. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Greg Wahlberg, officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, Suite 200, York, PA 17402 or
, {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020