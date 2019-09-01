Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Brethren Church
9002 Orchard Rd.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Brethren Church
9002 Orchard Rd.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
1924 - 2019
Pearl Hoover Obituary
Pearl Hoover

New Oxford - Pearl I. Hoover, age 95, passed away on August 29, 2019.

Pearl was born in Thomasville on June 7, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Earl and Amy (Wagner) Hoover. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Brethren Church and was very active in the women's sewing circle. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and traveling.

She is survived by her brothers Charles Hoover, Earl Hoover, and James Hoover; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Jean and Ruth and her brother Ken.

A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Brethren Church, 9002 Orchard Rd. Spring Grove PA with Elders Merle Bievenour and Kenneth Nell officiating. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bible Helps, PO Box 391, Hanover PA 17331.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
