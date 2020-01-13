Services
York - Pearl M. McKee, age 103, of York, died at 3:07 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran in the Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Harry E. McKee.

Born December 21, 1916 in Etna, a daughter of the late George E. and Anna Marie (Michael) Neff, she was retired as the Assistant Manager of the Lutheran Church Supply Store in Pittsburgh. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

Mrs. McKee is survived by a son, The Rev. Thomas E. McKee, and his wife, The Rev. Judith A. McKee, of York; two grandchildren, Michael P. McKee, and his wife Kristin, and Sarah R.M. Toney, and her husband Nicholas; and two great grandchildren, Kennedy L. McKee, and Micah B. McKee. She was also preceded in death by three brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 West Springettsbury Avenue, York, with The Rev. Stanley Reep, and The Rev. William Snyder officiating. Visitation will be 3-4:00 PM. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made SpiriTrust Lutheran, 1801 Folkemer Circle, York, PA 17404.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
