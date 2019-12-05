|
Peggy H. Zeigler
Glen Rock - Peggy H. (Fischer) Zeigler, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of J. Barry Zeigler with whom she was married to for 54 years. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Helen V. (Parks) Fischer. Peggy attended two years at the Maryland Institute College of Art, was a third grade school teacher at Manchester Elementary School, worked at the former New Freedom Farm Supply and most recently was a realtor with Remax Patriot for eleven years. She also was a former 4H leader and a member of PA Rangers, a horse riding club. Peggy's joy in life was being a wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by her sons, Casey Zeigler and his companion, Michele Webb and Michael A. Zeigler and his wife, Mindy; grandchildren Dani, Davis and Gage Zeigler; siblings Judy Huer and her husband, Gary, Michael Fischer and his wife, Kay, Pat Fischer and his wife, Kim, Bill Fischer and his wife, Katie.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 beginning at 11:30 AM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care 24 N. Second St, New Freedom. Viewings will be Sunday, December 8 from 4:00 -6:00 PM at the funeral home and 10:30 am until service time on Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service at New Freedom Cemetery. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019