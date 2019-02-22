|
Peggy Jean Bubb
Grottoes - Peggy Jean Bubb, 87, of Grottoes died February 14, 2019 at the Life Care Center in New Market.
She was born November 28, 1931 in Grottoes and was the daughter of the late Burt and Daisy Randall Crawford.
Peggy worked for 20 years as a tour guide at the Grand Caverns in Grottoes. She attended Grottoes United Methodist Church, loved to travel around the World, go for long car rides and sing and play the piano.
On June 13, 1952 she married John Edward Bubb who preceded her in death on April 1, 2000.
Surviving are daughters, Julie Bubb Dove and husband Chris of Fulks Run, Janey Harrah of Kennett Square, PA; grandsons, Jonathon Harrah of Craigsville, Justin Harrah of Staunton; brothers, Tommy Crawford and wife Dawn of Grottoes, Harrry Crawford of Grottoes; sister-in-law, Barbara Crawford of Grottoes; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Kay Bubb of Dover, PA, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pastor Ken Fox will conduct a memorial service Saturday Feb. 23, 11:00 A.M. at the Cedar Run Church of the Brethren near Broadway.
At Mrs. Bubbs request her body was donated to science.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of York; 50 E. King St. York, PA 17401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019