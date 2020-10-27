1/1
Peggy L. VanSickle
Peggy L. Van Sickle

Peggy L. Van Sickle, 58, entered into rest at 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Clarence J. "Joe" Van Sickle, Jr. The couple celebrated 30 years of marriage on March 17, 2020.

Born January 31, 1962, in York, Peggy was the daughter of Sandra L. (Cummings) Schenandore of Dover and the late Larry R. Schenandore, Sr.

She worked as a parts picker for Caterpillar in York.

Peggy was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the cabin, four wheeling, camping and doing word searches.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Jeremy J. Van Sickle and wife, Amber M. Hite-Van Sickle of Dover, Mike Van Sickle of Manchester and Jason Van Sickle of Strinestown; five grandchildren, Brent E. and Braydnn J. Van Sickle, Tyler Van Sickle, Kaitlyn Van Sickle and Taylor Van Sickle; two great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jr. and Taelynn; and two brothers, Larry R. Schenandore, Jr. of York and Gary M. Schenandore of Dover.

Services for Peggy will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, PA 17315.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
