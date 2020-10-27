Peggy L. Van Sickle
Peggy L. Van Sickle, 58, entered into rest at 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Clarence J. "Joe" Van Sickle, Jr. The couple celebrated 30 years of marriage on March 17, 2020.
Born January 31, 1962, in York, Peggy was the daughter of Sandra L. (Cummings) Schenandore of Dover and the late Larry R. Schenandore, Sr.
She worked as a parts picker for Caterpillar in York.
Peggy was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the cabin, four wheeling, camping and doing word searches.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Jeremy J. Van Sickle and wife, Amber M. Hite-Van Sickle of Dover, Mike Van Sickle of Manchester and Jason Van Sickle of Strinestown; five grandchildren, Brent E. and Braydnn J. Van Sickle, Tyler Van Sickle, Kaitlyn Van Sickle and Taylor Van Sickle; two great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jr. and Taelynn; and two brothers, Larry R. Schenandore, Jr. of York and Gary M. Schenandore of Dover.
Services for Peggy will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, PA 17315.
