Penn K. SalmonYork - Penn K. Salmon, 93, went home to be with Jesus on June 24, 2020, at Manor Care South's Bethany unit.He was born on June 5, 1927, in Bensalem, PA. His wife of 61 years, Janet B. (Hough) Salmon, his parents, S. Penn Salmon and Florence E. (Keiter) Salmon and his sister, Florence E. Salmon, all preceded him in death.He is survived by 3 sons, Karl E. Salmon and his wife Betty, of Powell, OH, Eric J. Salmon of Des Moines, IA, and Mark R. Salmon and his wife Carol, of York, PA; 4 grandchildren, Eric S. Salmon of York, PA, Tammy Salmon of York, PA, Jason Salmon and wife Amber, of York Haven, PA, and Iris W. Salmon, daughter of Eric J. Salmon and Erin Herndon, M.D. of Iowa City, IA; 3 great grandchildren, all of York Haven, PA; 1 brother, Edward I. Salmon and his wife Patricia A. of Windham, ME, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.Penn served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, then continued in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 8 years. For many years he was a buyer for the Bon-Ton Dept. Stores. He eventually started his own business called "Salmon Pillowmakers", manufacturing wholesale novelty pillows, until he retired. He had a good personality and was well liked by everyone.A Memorial service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 North Richland Avenue, York PA 17404, on Saturday, July 25th at 11am with Pastor Tanya Brubaker officiating.** We're asking anyone that would like to attend his Memorial service, to please wear a 'Face Mask' and practice 'Social Distancing'. No hugs please. We're trying to be sensitive to everyone.