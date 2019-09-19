Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Percy B. "Perc" Stump


1923 - 2019
Percy B. "Perc" Stump Obituary
Percy B. "Perc" Stump

York - Percy B. "Perc" Stump, 96, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Fern G. (Craley) Stump, who died on January 14, 2015. The couple had been married for 72 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion. A visitation will be from 10-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Christ United Methodist Cemetery in Jacobus at the convenience of the family.

Born on July 13, 1923 in Jacobus, he was a son of the late Chester and Estella (Olp) Stump.

Mr. Stump was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jacobus.

Perc is survived by two sons, Lynn A. Stump and his wife, Janice of York and Kevin C. Stump and his wife, Yvonne of York; four grandsons; nine great grandchildren; and brother, Chester R. Stump and his wife, Janet of North York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 200 N. Main St., Jacobus, PA 17407.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
