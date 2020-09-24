Perry Thomas MacBurney



Perry Thomas MacBurney, age 73, passed away at his home on September 19, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.



Perry was born on March 16, 1947 in Baltimore MD to Perry W MacBurney and Ida M MacBurney. He came from a long line of professional fire fighters in the Baltimore Area.



Joining them in a tradition of dedication, self sacrifice, and service when he was appointed to the Baltimore County Fire Department in 1968. Perry had a long and distinguished career, saving many lives, and leaving a legacy of kindness and hope.



Leaving a lasting impact on the lives of many, he went on to become a Captain at Station 12 in Middle River and retired in 1994. He then went to work for Jones Junction Toyota in the parts department until he retired in 2019.



Perry was married to Anna M. MacBurney for 53 long and joyful years. Their marriage held strong through both the rough times and the good... He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. There was never anything that made him smile as much as his time with his children and grandchildren.



Perry enjoyed watching football, being a long time fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He loved sweets and was a big fan of chocolate. He enjoyed spending time with his family and had a great sense of humor.



Perry is preceded in death by his father Perry W MacBurney, and his mother Ida M MacBurney; loving father of DeAnna L. and her husband Daniel W. Gabriele, Michael P. and his wife Rachel D. MacBurney and Patricia L. Piechocki, dear grandfather of Benjamin W. Gabriele, Sarah M. Gabriele, Luke T. Gabriele, Emily R. Gabriele, Mitchell A. MacBurney, Michael C. MacBurney, Jacob C. Piechocki, Hannah E. Piechocki and great grandfather to Cale R. MacBurney and Emerson R. McComas dear brother of Betty Ann Celani.



A private service will be held at Highview Funeral and Cremation Services with inurment at Highview Memorial Gardens. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO BOX 3000, Boone, NC 28607.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store