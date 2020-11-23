1/1
Peter J. Garretson, Jr.

York - Peter J. Garretson, Jr., 76, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Brenda Garretson and the very close Friend of Michelle Koczynski.

Born on September 14, 1944 in Wilmington, Delaware, he was a son of the late Jessie (Barrett) and Peter J. Garretson, Sr. In 1965, Peter graduated from the York Academy of Art and continued his artwork as a graphic designer, Printer and Free Lance Artist until his retirement in 2011. He enjoyed painting, photography, drawing and poetry. He made jewelry and published his own book of poetry. Peter was a member of the York Art Association. He also had a huge love for cats.

Peter is survived by a son, Peter J. Garretson III and wife, Crystal of Texas; daughter, Melissa Ingram and husband, Tom of Mississippi; step-son, John Crist and wife, Stephanie; step-daughter, Lori Leister and husband, Scott; 4 grandchildren, CJ, Jacy, Brianna and Christina; 5 step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Eryn, Benjamin, Brenna and Samuel and a brother, Chris Garretson. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and grandmother, Jessie W. Barrett.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the York Art Association, 220 S Marshall St, York, PA 17402 or to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
