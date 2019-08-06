|
|
Philene K. "Flip" (Bull) Blouse
York -
Philene "Flip" K. (Bull) Blouse, of York, went from life to Eternal Life, after a brief illness, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 3:29 am at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 86. She was the wife of Robert L. Blouse of York, to whom she married on September 20, 1954, celebrating 65 wonderful years of marriage together.
Flip was born in Red Lion on April 26, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Sherman L. and Florance (Freed) Bull. She graduated from Red Lion High School, Class of 1950. Flip worked as a secretary at Dentsply, International in York for 32 years, retiring in 2002. She was a long time and active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion. she enjoyed playing cards in several card clubs with her friends as well as playing bingo. Flip was on a bowling league for many years with Dentsply, and she especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Besides her loving husband, Robert, she leaves a daughter, Stacey Jo Blouse and her spouse of New Bedford, Mass., a cousin, Jill and her husband, Armando Lio of Harrisburg, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three siblings, Richard Bull, Joseph Bull and Ramona Lee, and a niece, Gwen Lio Tait.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Family and friends are invited to extend their condolences on Thursday, August 8th, from 10-11 am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 45 1st Ave., Red Lion. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Philene will begin at 11 am at the church, with her pastor, Rev. Timothy A. Funk, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family has requested no flowers, but to offer contributions to one of the following in memory of Flip, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 45 1st Ave. Red Lion, PA 17356, or to AseraCare Hospice, 280 Granite Run Drive, #180, Lancaster, PA 17601 or York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019