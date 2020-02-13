|
Philip B. Inners
Hellam Twp. - Philip B. Inners, 76, of Hellam Twp. died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Connie M. (Hyder) Inners for 54 years. At Philips request there will be no viewing or service. Mr. Inners was born January 8, 1944 in York. Son of the late Frances and Dorothy (Arnold) Inners.
He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 and overseas in Cam Ron Bay, Vietnam.
In addition to his wife, Philip is also survived by his sons; Brent and Chad. Grandchildren; Dylan, Zachary, and Elijah. Siblings; Judy (Rodney), Joan, Steve, Larry, Ken, Sue (Doc). Sister-in laws, Bonnie and Jamie and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Frances Inners.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Dr. Lancaster PA 17601.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020