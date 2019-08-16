Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
700 East Market Street
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
700 East Market Street
Interment
Following Services
Greenmount Cemetery
Philip D. Lookingbill Obituary
Philip D. Lookingbill

York - Philip D. Lookingbill, 101.75 years old, died on Tuesday, 13 August, at the York Hospital under Hospice care. He had lived at Country Meadows on Leader Heights in Independent Living until the Thursday before he died. His wife, Dai I. Lookingbill preceded him in death in 2014. They had been married for 73 years and met and worked together at the L & H 5 & 10 cent Stores in York, Dallastown and Spring Grove as Owner/Managers. Their 60 years at the Stores allowed them time to teach neighborhood children and families about money, value and meeting the needs of the community.

Phil is survived by two children, six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren: The Rev. Jan Philip Lookingbill (Judy) of Bethesda, MD; Christine Dai Stough (David) of Marshall, MI, Dr. Jon A. Lookingbill (Megan) of Lutherville, MD, Jennifer A. Offutt (Drew) of Bethesda, MD, Dr. Jana C. Rosenblatt (Adam) of Lutherville, MD, Greta Dai Mott (Britt) of Olivet, MI, Jann Elizabeth Ruff (Doug) of Hahira, GA, Marshall Amos Stough (Jennifer) of Grand Rapids, MI. The great grandchildren range from 2 to 21 years old.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, 17 August, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 700 East Market Street, where Phil has been a member for 101 years. There will be a viewing at 9:30 in the Church Parlor before the Service. The Rev. Elizabeth Polanzke and The Rev. Jan P. Lookingbill will preside. Internment is at Greenmount Cemetery immediately following the Service, followed by a reception back at St. Mark's. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 700 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
