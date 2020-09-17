1/1
Philip E. Crowl
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip E. Crowl

RED LION - Philip E. Crowl, 71, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Geraldine L. (Baer) Crowl to whom he was married for 50 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Saturday September 19, 2020 at Fourth United Methodist Church, 1067 E. Market Street, York. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Matthew Loyer. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM, Saturday at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born April 1, 1949 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Shirley M. (Emig) Crowl. He was a graduate of Central York High School—Class of 1968 and participated in organizing their 50th class reunion.

He was employed with the Carpenters Union—Local 191 for 50 years as a carpenter millwright until his retirement in 1996.

An avid hunter, who loved making toys for his children and grandchildren and spending time with his dogs. He was a member of the Red Lion Jaycees and a President of the York Education Credit Union for many years. He attended Fourth United Methodist Church.

Mr. Crowl is also survived by a son, Jesse E. Crowl Sr., and wife, Clarissa; two daughters, Amie S. Crowl-Gladfelter and Tina L. Czwalina and husband, Michael; four grandchildren, Michaela Gladfelter, Jesse Crowl Jr., and wife, Katie, Elizabeth Crowl and Colby Crowl; one great grandchild, Aiden Michael; two brothers, Barry and Daniel Crowl and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Snyder and Linda Shanks.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa 17406.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fourth United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Fourth United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved