Philip E. Crowl
RED LION - Philip E. Crowl, 71, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Geraldine L. (Baer) Crowl to whom he was married for 50 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Saturday September 19, 2020 at Fourth United Methodist Church, 1067 E. Market Street, York. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Matthew Loyer. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM, Saturday at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born April 1, 1949 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Shirley M. (Emig) Crowl. He was a graduate of Central York High School—Class of 1968 and participated in organizing their 50th class reunion.
He was employed with the Carpenters Union—Local 191 for 50 years as a carpenter millwright until his retirement in 1996.
An avid hunter, who loved making toys for his children and grandchildren and spending time with his dogs. He was a member of the Red Lion Jaycees and a President of the York Education Credit Union for many years. He attended Fourth United Methodist Church.
Mr. Crowl is also survived by a son, Jesse E. Crowl Sr., and wife, Clarissa; two daughters, Amie S. Crowl-Gladfelter and Tina L. Czwalina and husband, Michael; four grandchildren, Michaela Gladfelter, Jesse Crowl Jr., and wife, Katie, Elizabeth Crowl and Colby Crowl; one great grandchild, Aiden Michael; two brothers, Barry and Daniel Crowl and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Snyder and Linda Shanks.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa 17406.
