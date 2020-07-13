Philip Jaymes Minnich
York - Philip Jaymes Minnich, age 70, of York, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at ManorCare-York South. Born in York on February 7, 1950, he was the son of the late Philip Henry Minnich, M.D. and the late Mary Elizabeth (Fleckenstine) Minnich. Phil was the loving husband of Ann Elizabeth (Green) Minnich, they were married November 4, 1978.
Phil was a 1968 graduate of York Suburban High School, he went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree from Gettysburg College, and his Master's Degree from Shippensburg University. He worked in inventory control for several companies in the York area, including the American Chain and Cable Co., Stewart Connector, Inc., and the Engman-Taylor Company.
Phil was baptized in and attended the former Trinity United Methodist Church of York. He later attended Second Church of the Brethren.
Philip was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed watching all of the York Suburban home football games and was the statistician for the Gettysburg College basketball team. He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball in the York Area Church League, for the Second Church of the Brethren. Most of all, Philip enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
A graveside service to celebrate Philip's life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 am in Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Avenue, York (please gather at the main entrance of the cemetery by 10:20 am). In lieu of flowers, contributions in Philip's memory may be made to ManorCare Supply, LLC, 200 Pauline Drive, York, PA 17402 or Second Church of the Brethren, 898 East Princess Street, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
