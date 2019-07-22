|
Philip "Fred" Munchel, Jr.
York - Philip F. "Fred" Munchel, Jr., 64, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Colonial Manor. He was the husband of Jane A. (Dunavin) Munchel to whom he was married for 42 years.
A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mt. Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave., York with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on August 28, 1954 in York, he was a son of the late Philip F. and Janet E. (Hershner) Munchel, Sr. Fred was a drummer for the York White Rose Drum & Bugle Corps. until graduating high school, played for Roy Clark at the Spectrum and was a drummer in Circus Kirk. He also loved jazz music.
Along with his wife, Jane, Fred is survived by his daughter, Lauren Lane and her husband, Edward of York; grandson, William Lane; brother, Daniel Munchel and his wife, Carol of York; and Cyndie Pattison of Harrisburg. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Munchel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ,1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 22, 2019