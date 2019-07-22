Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Rose Cemetery
1502 Mt. Rose Ave
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Munchel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip "Fred" Munchel Jr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip "Fred" Munchel Jr. Obituary
Philip "Fred" Munchel, Jr.

York - Philip F. "Fred" Munchel, Jr., 64, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Colonial Manor. He was the husband of Jane A. (Dunavin) Munchel to whom he was married for 42 years.

A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mt. Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave., York with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.

Born on August 28, 1954 in York, he was a son of the late Philip F. and Janet E. (Hershner) Munchel, Sr. Fred was a drummer for the York White Rose Drum & Bugle Corps. until graduating high school, played for Roy Clark at the Spectrum and was a drummer in Circus Kirk. He also loved jazz music.

Along with his wife, Jane, Fred is survived by his daughter, Lauren Lane and her husband, Edward of York; grandson, William Lane; brother, Daniel Munchel and his wife, Carol of York; and Cyndie Pattison of Harrisburg. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Munchel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ,1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now