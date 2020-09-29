Philip P. Blazosky
Dover - Philip P. Blazosky, 60, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara A. "Barbie" (Harris) Blazosky with whom he celebrated 31 years of marriage on September 23rd.
A public viewing will be held from 4-7:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department, 3700 Davidsburg Road, Dover. Attendees are asked to follow current social distancing protocols and to wear masks. Private burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born November 13, 1959 in Philipsburg, Centre Co., a son of the late Connie J. Blazosky and the late Sandra F. (Coble) Foster, he was a graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School. Phil began his law enforcement career with Philipsburg Borough PD and had also served with Clearfield and Lawrence Township Police Departments. He retired as a Corporal from Northern York County Regional Police Department in 2012 after 26 years of service. During his retirement, Phil enjoyed working for Dover Township. Phil was a member of Philipsburg BPO Elks Lodge 1173; East Berlin Fish and Game; was a life member of Reliance Fire Co. in Philipsburg; and was a member and current President of Dover Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. He loved spending time at his camp "Black Bear Lodge" in Philipsburg where he could be found hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, friends and camp members. He also volunteered time coaching Dover Jr. High football and baseball teams. Phil built lifelong relationships and will be greatly missed by his friends.
In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by a daughter, Megan N. and husband Vincent Penecale of Dover; a son, Tyler J. Blazosky of Dover; a granddaughter, Olivia Rose Penecale; one sister, Theresea Blazosky of Philipsburg; a brother, Mark B. and wife Julie Blazosky of Philipsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Assoc.
, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
