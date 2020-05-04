|
Philip R. Hildebrand
York -
Philip R. Hildebrand, 88, passed away on March 21, 2020 at Manor Care York.
Born in York on August 10, 1931, he was the son of the late Henry and Madeline (Aldrich) Hildebrand. A graduate of William Penn High School class of 1949, Philip attended Franklin and Marshall College and received a Business Administration Degree from York (Junior) College in 1951. After college, he served in the Army from 1952-1955. Philip worked for Standard Register Company for 31 years before retiring in 1990.
Philip is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carole (Miller) Hildebrand and his children Jane Hildebrand McCarthy, David Hildebrand and Craig Hildebrand.
Philip will fondly be remembered by family and friends as a proud parent, faithful husband, avid learner, and valiant U.S. Army veteran. Due to COVID-19, a military service and burial will occur at Ft. Indiantown Gap cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , the Nature Conservancy or a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 4, 2020