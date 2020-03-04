Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Wrightsville, PA
1922 - 2020
Philip S. Leiphart Jr. Obituary
Philip S. Leiphart, Jr.

York - Philip S. Leiphart, Jr., 97, entered into rest on February 28, 2020. Born on September 12, 1922 in Windsor, Pa., he was the son of the late Edith F. (Leiphart) and Philip S. Leiphart, Sr. Philip was the loving husband of the late Betty Ruth (Snyder) Leiphart. He retired from Caterpillar after working there for 28 years. Philip loved to bowl, displayed at steam and gas engine shows and was a steam engine member.

Philip leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Mary Case, Ruth Ann Freed and Joyce Brooks; a son, Michael Leiphart; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild who all loved him very much; along with a host of family and friends. In addition to his wife, Betty, his parents, Philip and Edith, he is preceded in death by his sons, Philip S. Leiphart, III and Terry Leiphart and a daughter, Janice Johnson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Rev. Charles Lindeman will be officiating the service. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville, Pa. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
