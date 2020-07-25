Philip W. FengfishManchester - Philip W. Fengfish, age 89, of Manchester, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was dearly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.Phil was the loving husband of Virginia (Frey) Fengfish, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.Born September 14, 1930 in York, he was the son of the late William and Verna (Dellinger) Fengfish.He was employed at Cole Steel, for 42 years and Chas Schaefer Flowers.Phil was a life member of the Hawk Gunning Club and Unique Physique Athletic Club.His great joy was working in his garden, fishing and spending time in Caledonia.Besides his wife he leaves a daughter, Stacey Holtzman, and her husband Richard; a son, Terry Fengfish, his wife Pamela; a brother, David Fengfish, and his wife Joyce; sister, Jo Ann Clapsaddle; daughter-in-law, Becky Fengfish; son-in-law, Floyd White III; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Biscuit. He was also preceded in death by his children, Steven Lavine, Randi White and Blaine Fengfish; and a brother, William Fengfish.Phil was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 56 years and loved singing on the choir.Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 66 S Main St, Manchester, PA 17345.