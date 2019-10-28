|
Philip Zarfoss
Dallastown - Philip M. Zarfoss, 68, of Dallastown passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle in Carlisle. He was the beloved husband of Debra J. (Riedel) Zarfoss, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage.
Born February 7, 1951 in Dallastown, he was a son of the late Celester D. and Mary E. (Kauffman) Zarfoss.
Philip was an avid hunter, a lover of rescue dogs and especially enjoyed the Christmas season. After retirement as a construction worker with Fitz & Smith, Inc. in Dallastown, he worked faithfully at Debra's Glass, Inc.
In addition to his wife, Philip is survived by his sister, Norma J. Zarfoss of Linfield and lifetime family friend, Barbara A. Aponick of Linfield. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Flossy, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, friends and family members.
A funeral service to celebrate Philip's life will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 31st at Bethlehem United Methodist Church; 109 W. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313 with Rev. Roger Mentzer officiating. Following cremation, inurnment will occur at a later date. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday, October 30th from 7-9 pm at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown, and again on Thursday morning at the church from 10am until the start of the service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019