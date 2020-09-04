1/1
Phillip D. Orwig
Phillip D. Orwig

York - Phillip D. Orwig, age 65, of York, died peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with ALS, on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in York on October 20, 1954, he was the son of the late Charles and Johnnie (Owens) Orwig. Phil was the loving husband of 44 years of Susan A. (Weigle) Orwig.

Phil was a 1972 graduate of York Vo Tech. He also received a Certificate in Electronics from Penn State York. Prior to his illness, he was an inspection department supervisor for Custom Built Machinery.

In his earlier years, Phil enjoyed playing church league basketball and was a star player on several York area softball teams. He enjoyed Penn State football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan, never missing a "Black and Gold" game.

Phil was diagnosed with ALS in 1983, and battled it for many years with the intensity of a Steelers linebacker. His toughness fighting ALS mirrored Steelers great Jack Lambert's toughness on the field, and Phil kept a picture of Lambert's toothless snarl next to his bed.

In addition to his loving wife, Phil is survived by his son Jeremy D. Orwig of York, his daughter Nicole D. Orwig, and her husband Patrick Kane of Felton, his brother Kenny Orwig, and his wife Donna of Dover, Ron Orwig, and his wife Connie of Delaware, his grandchildren Sydney, Dustin, Cyrus, Layla, and Shyanne, and several nephews. He is also survived by his caretaker of 27 years, Tammy Arnold.

A private service for Phil will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Phil's memory may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 (www.als.org).

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
