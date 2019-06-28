|
Phillip J. Grove
Zephyrhills, FL - Phillip J. Grove, 68, died Wed., June 19, 2019 at Advent Health Hospital in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Phillip was born October 4, 1950 in Hanover, PA, son of Lillian Grove of Thomasville and the late George Grove.
In addition he is survived by his wife, Jean (Fahs) Grove, married in June for 49 years. Also Two sons, Phillip Grove II and his wife Wealthy and sons Riley and Nate of New Oxford , Granddaughter, Sara Grove of Thomasville. And James Grove and his wife Bridgette of Seven Valleys. Grandson, Brandon Grove of Red Lion. And Mother-in-law Myrtle Briggs of Seven Valleys, Survived by Brothers and Sisters.
Phillip worked for P.H.Glatfelter in Spring Grove, PA for 15 years. He drove tractor trailer for 35 years. He retired January 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Phillip Grove will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 - 4 pm with a service at 4 pm. Will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Stoverstown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019