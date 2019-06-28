Services
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 788-6100
For more information about
Phillip Grove
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Phillip Grove
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Phillip Grove
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip J. Grove


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip J. Grove Obituary
Phillip J. Grove

Zephyrhills, FL - Phillip J. Grove, 68, died Wed., June 19, 2019 at Advent Health Hospital in Zephyrhills, Florida.

Phillip was born October 4, 1950 in Hanover, PA, son of Lillian Grove of Thomasville and the late George Grove.

In addition he is survived by his wife, Jean (Fahs) Grove, married in June for 49 years. Also Two sons, Phillip Grove II and his wife Wealthy and sons Riley and Nate of New Oxford , Granddaughter, Sara Grove of Thomasville. And James Grove and his wife Bridgette of Seven Valleys. Grandson, Brandon Grove of Red Lion. And Mother-in-law Myrtle Briggs of Seven Valleys, Survived by Brothers and Sisters.

Phillip worked for P.H.Glatfelter in Spring Grove, PA for 15 years. He drove tractor trailer for 35 years. He retired January 2019.

A Celebration of Life for Phillip Grove will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 - 4 pm with a service at 4 pm. Will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Stoverstown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now