Phillip M. Sieradzan
1987 - 2020
Phillip M. Sieradzan

Loganville - Phillip Marian Sieradzan, 33, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. He was the loving husband of Jennifer E. (Melhorn) Sieradzan.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 10, 1987, Phil was the son of Marian and Ewa (Wlodarczyk) Sieradzan of Baltimore. He was a 2005 graduate of Eastern Technical High School and a 2009 graduate of Villa Julie College. Phil worked as a Graphic Designer for Blakeslee Advertising in Baltimore.

A lifelong lover of the outdoors, Phil enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, and snowboarding. He loved to travel and photograph the sights and scenes along the way. Phil had a passion for cars and enjoyed attending car shows with his brother and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom with the Rev. Robert Yohe as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mount Rose Ave., York are entrusted with arrangements.

In addition to his wife and parents, Phil is survived by his brother, Christopher D. Sieradzan and his fiancé Danielle Ganzermiller of Bel Air, Maryland as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his loyal dog companion, Barley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
