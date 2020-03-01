|
|
Phillip N. Doweary
York - Phillip N. Doweary, 58, entered into rest on February 24, 2020. Born in York on May 20, 1961, Phillip was the son of Anna Williams and Charles Doweary, Sr.
Phillip leaves to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, Anna and Charles and step-mom, Karen; brothers, Charles Doweary, Jr. and wife Earlene, Markus Doweary and wife Linda and Matthew Doweary and wife Lisa; sisters, Belinda (Doweary) Collins and Carletta Doweary; a host of nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12 noon at Jabez Ministeries, 40 Jefferson Ave, York, Pa. Rev. Adrian Boxley will be officiating the service. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m - 12 noon. Burial will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens at a later date. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020