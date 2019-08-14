|
|
Phoebe A. States
York - Phoebe A. States, of Codorus Township, passed away at Normandie Ridge Nursing Home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 88 after a long battle with cancer.
Phoebe was the daughter of the late Roy and Naomi (Tyson) Lerew. She was the sister of Portia Oberlander, Dennis Lerew and the late Roscilla Shultz.
She is survived by her children, Darlene Moffitt, Gary Moffitt, Justin Moffitt and Vicki Moffitt. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Moffitt. She leaves four grandchildren, Julie Baukes, Jeff Frantz, Maggie Moffitt and Naomi Weaver and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Robert Moffitt.
Phoebe enjoyed going to yard sales, collecting Coke-Cola memorabilia and spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial White Rose Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by the John W. Keffer Funeral Home in West York. A Tribute of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019