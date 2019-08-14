Resources
More Obituaries for Phoebe States
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phoebe A. States

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phoebe A. States Obituary
Phoebe A. States

York - Phoebe A. States, of Codorus Township, passed away at Normandie Ridge Nursing Home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 88 after a long battle with cancer.

Phoebe was the daughter of the late Roy and Naomi (Tyson) Lerew. She was the sister of Portia Oberlander, Dennis Lerew and the late Roscilla Shultz.

She is survived by her children, Darlene Moffitt, Gary Moffitt, Justin Moffitt and Vicki Moffitt. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Moffitt. She leaves four grandchildren, Julie Baukes, Jeff Frantz, Maggie Moffitt and Naomi Weaver and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Robert Moffitt.

Phoebe enjoyed going to yard sales, collecting Coke-Cola memorabilia and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial White Rose Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by the John W. Keffer Funeral Home in West York. A Tribute of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phoebe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.