Phyllis A. Shewell
Thomasville -
Phyllis Anne Shewell, 59, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was the fiancé of Brian R. Myers.
Phyllis Anne was born November 19, 1960, in Philadelphia, a daughter of Phyllis A. (Shepkosky) Quigley and the late John G. Quigley. She was a 1979 graduate of York Catholic High School and was employed at Assurant as a customer service representative. She brought love and laughter to our lives. She was a member of the local s. She also was a member of St. Patrick Church.
Phyllis Anne is survived by her mother; a son, Nathaniel R. Shewell and his spouse Tyler T. Niner; Jack Quigley and his wife, Harriett; Timothy Quigley and his wife, Karen; Eileen Saylor; Anne Seifert and her husband, Daniel; Christopher Quigley; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Viewings will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave., and 10-11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at St. Patrick Church, 231 S. Beaver St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Memorial Fund, West Manchester Post 7374, 1400 W. Market Street, York, PA. 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019