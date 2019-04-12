|
Phyllis C. Hershner
Dallastown - Phyllis C. (Shoff) Hershner, 90 passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at the Dallastown Nursing Center. She was the loving wife of the late Kenton "Kent" F. Hershner.
Phyllis was born in Red Lion on November 6, 1928 and was the only child of the late Charles Shoff and Bernice (Husson) Shoff - Leber.
Phyllis was a 1947 graduate of Red Lion High School and was a dedicated homemaker. She and her husband shared a wonderful 70 years of marriage until his passing in 2017. Together they enjoyed traveling the world together, as well as ballroom dancing. She was a past member in the Phoenix Ballroom Dance Club, the Syncapation Dance Club and U.S.A.B.D.A. She was also a lifelong member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her two children, daughter, Kristine Webb (wife of the late Ronald C. Webb) of Red Lion, her son, Kim Hershner of Cross Roads; her granddaughter, Hannah Ambrozewski and her husband, Tristan of Southern Pines, NC; two great-granddaughters, Loma and Luna Ambrozewski; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service for Phyllis will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 15th at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc, 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home on Monday and will begin at 1:00 PM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in Round Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Felton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cross Roads United Methodist Church Improvement Fund, 13059 Cross Roads Ave., Felton, PA 17322 or to Grane Hospice Care, 3501 Concord Rd., Suite 110, York, PA 17402 or to of America Inc. Central PA Chapter, 101 Erford Rd Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Dallastown Nursing Center as well as those of Grane Hospice Care, for the excellent care they had provided for their mother.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019