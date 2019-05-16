Phyllis D. Haines



York - Phyllis D. Haines, age 89, of York, died at 7:10 AM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her residence.



Born on March 20, 1930 in York, the only child of the late Allen L. and Margaret (Beck) May, she was a 1948 graduate of West York High School. She was a Secretary for American Machine and Foundry as well as York International.



Mrs. Haines is survived by a son, Kenneth Holtzman, and his wife Teresa of Fort Worth, Texas; two granddaughters, Franziska Church, and her husband Nate, and Norika Fletcher, and her husband Josh; and two great grandchildren, Mya Church and Miles Fletcher.



Funeral services will private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the York County Area on Aging for their assistance.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary