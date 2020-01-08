Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Dacheux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis E. Dacheux


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis E. Dacheux Obituary
Phyllis E. Dacheux

92 - Phyllis E. (Welsh) Dacheux, 92, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.

She was the wife of the late Ramon F. Dacheux.

Phyllis was born in York on March 14, 1927, daughter of the late Harry M. and Edna Mae (Gohn) Welsh.

Phyllis was a homemaker and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting and doing crossword puzzles. She was also a great cook.

She is survived by four sons, Frederick A. Dacheux of York, Philip K. Dacheux and his wife, Susan of Myrtle Beach, SC, William E. Dacheux of San Antonio, TX, and Damon L. Dacheux and his wife, Paula of Camden, AR; granddaughter, Jessica Flowers of Lancaster; grandson, Michael Dacheux of Red Lion; as well as many other loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald Welsh of New Haven and Hayden Welsh of Hampton, AR. She was preceded in death by three sons, Edgar E. Dacheux and his twin, Harry E. Dacheux, and Dr. Ramon F. Dacheux II; a daughter, Susan E. Freedman; and an infant daughter, Mary Emily Dacheux.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor John Bell officiating. There will be a viewing on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Mount Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -