|
|
Phyllis E. Dacheux
92 - Phyllis E. (Welsh) Dacheux, 92, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.
She was the wife of the late Ramon F. Dacheux.
Phyllis was born in York on March 14, 1927, daughter of the late Harry M. and Edna Mae (Gohn) Welsh.
Phyllis was a homemaker and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting and doing crossword puzzles. She was also a great cook.
She is survived by four sons, Frederick A. Dacheux of York, Philip K. Dacheux and his wife, Susan of Myrtle Beach, SC, William E. Dacheux of San Antonio, TX, and Damon L. Dacheux and his wife, Paula of Camden, AR; granddaughter, Jessica Flowers of Lancaster; grandson, Michael Dacheux of Red Lion; as well as many other loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald Welsh of New Haven and Hayden Welsh of Hampton, AR. She was preceded in death by three sons, Edgar E. Dacheux and his twin, Harry E. Dacheux, and Dr. Ramon F. Dacheux II; a daughter, Susan E. Freedman; and an infant daughter, Mary Emily Dacheux.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor John Bell officiating. There will be a viewing on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020