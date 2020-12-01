Phyllis E. GohnRed Lion -Phyllis Elaine (Robinson) Gohn, 89, entered into rest on November 25, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of James M. Gohn.Mrs. Gohn was born January 4, 1931 in Chanceford Twp., York, daughter of the late Roy and Rachel (Myers) Robinson. She had been employed at Kapri Kitchens in Red Lion.Including her husband, James, Phyllis is survived by her son Daniel W. Wiley, Jr., three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her son David R. Wiley, brother Stanley Robinson, and sister Naomi Urey.Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Bethlehem Stonepile Cemetery.