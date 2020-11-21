Phyllis E. Miller
York - Phyllis E. Miller, 89, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Normandie Ridge. She was born April 20, 1931, the daughter of Paul E. Miller and Bessie (Craig) Kiser and was the step-daughter of Donald D. Kiser.
Phyllis' working career was in nursing. She retired from York County in 1994. Prior to working for the county, she worked as an LPN at Colonial Manor. Phyllis was a very kind and gentle person, always concerned for others. Phyllis loved dancing and singing. She belonged to the Shiloh Garden Club, volunteered at York Little Theatre, and sang with the Sweet Adelines.
Along with her two sisters, Raejeanne Y. (Miller) Smith and Shonna F. Kiser of York, she is survived by two nephews, William R. Smith, Jr. and Dennis G. Smith of York and niece Michele E. (Smith) Buser of Wrightsville. She was predeceased by her daughter, Margaretta Raejeanne Miller, and nephew, Glenn P. Smith. Phyllis will be greatly missed by her many great and great-great nephews and nieces.
Services are private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38105. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com