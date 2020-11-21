1/1
Phyllis E. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis E. Miller

York - Phyllis E. Miller, 89, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Normandie Ridge. She was born April 20, 1931, the daughter of Paul E. Miller and Bessie (Craig) Kiser and was the step-daughter of Donald D. Kiser.

Phyllis' working career was in nursing. She retired from York County in 1994. Prior to working for the county, she worked as an LPN at Colonial Manor. Phyllis was a very kind and gentle person, always concerned for others. Phyllis loved dancing and singing. She belonged to the Shiloh Garden Club, volunteered at York Little Theatre, and sang with the Sweet Adelines.

Along with her two sisters, Raejeanne Y. (Miller) Smith and Shonna F. Kiser of York, she is survived by two nephews, William R. Smith, Jr. and Dennis G. Smith of York and niece Michele E. (Smith) Buser of Wrightsville. She was predeceased by her daughter, Margaretta Raejeanne Miller, and nephew, Glenn P. Smith. Phyllis will be greatly missed by her many great and great-great nephews and nieces.

Services are private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38105. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved