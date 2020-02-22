|
Phyllis E. Roller
Red Lion - Phyllis Elaine Redmond Roller went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, February 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lester Roller.
Born October 3, 1940 in York, PA the daughter of the late Phillip and Anna Redmond. Phyllis was a hard worker all of her life. She loved her family and was an amazing cook, no one ever left her house hungry. She also had the cleanest house on the block!! She will be dearly missed.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Ruth (Kirk) Johnson Red Lion, Leslie McNally Oklahoma City, Daniel (Patty) Redmond Felton, David Redmond Red Lion. Grandchildren: Dylan Johnson, Jennifer Shindel, Sarah Shindel, Molly Blymire, Beth Mackley, Joni Redmond and Mackenzie Redmond, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
Phyllis is also survived by her three sisters Mary McMillion (Leo) Red Lion, Florence Cunningham (Glen) Felton and Katherine Shenberger (Tony) Red Lion and brother Charles Redmond Felton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Roller, sister Linda Redmond and brother Robert Redmond.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00am at Church of the Open Door East York Campus, 4075 East Market Street York, PA. The service will be officiated by Pastor Don Heindel.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Senior Life and Rest Haven for all the love and kindness they showed Phyllis throughout these last few years.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020