|
|
Phyllis E. Witmer
York - Phyllis E. Witmer, 91, entered into rest Friday January 24, 2020 at Manor Care North. She was the wife of the late Glen F. Witmer, Sr.
Private burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery. There will be no viewing. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Witmer was born August 31, 1928 in York, a daughter of the late James and Ella (Eaton) Koch. She had been employed as a Telephone Operator with GTE. Phyllis enjoyed craft projects with her grandkids on her earlier trips to Pittsburgh, crocheting and working on stained glass. She was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan!
Phyllis is survived by her son Mark J. Witmer and his wife Patty; a daughter-in-law Jean Ferguson; a sister Barbara McGrain; brother-in-law Royce Brown. She was the adored Grandmother of Kristen (Dan) Shubert, Kara (Matt) Talotta, Kaitlin (Nate) Blakeley and Kory (Angie) Witmer all of Pittsburgh. She was a special Great Grandmother to Maddux, Avery, Noah, Carter, Kenzie, Austin and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her son Glen F. Witmer,II; a sister and brothers James (Sarah) Koch, Doris Brown and Ralph (Virginia) Koch.
A loving thank you to her nieces and nephews who assisted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. at www.nationalbreastcancer.org, or SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020