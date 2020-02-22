|
|
Phyllis Eloise (Ellie) Chambers
Phyllis Eloise (Ellie) Chambers, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020, at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her loving husband Charles G. Chambers; survived by beloved children, Phyllis A. Patteson, Sondra Dressel-O'Brien, V. Charlene Ragland, C. Gregory Chambers; fourteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial Service will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Liberty Christian Fellowship Church, 7 Maple St., Seven Valleys, PA, 17360. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 180 Leader Heights Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020