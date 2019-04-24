|
Phyllis Hoffman
York - Phyllis Elaine (Bishop) Hoffman, 88, of York, died on April 19, 2019 at Manor Care - Dallastown. She was the wife of the late W. Philip Hoffman. They were married for over 58 years prior to his death in 2011. Born on February 24, 1931 in York, she was the daughter of the late Albert William and Hester Viola (Merganthaler) Bishop. She was the younger sister of the late Vivian Bishop, Dorothy (Bishop) Converse, Mary-Emma (Bishop) Lehman, and Evelyn Lois (Bishop) Forrey. She is survived by her youngest sister, Norma Jean (Bishop) Shearer, and her brother-in-law, Kenneth S. Hoffman.
Phyllis was a retouch artist and colorist for Henry M. Blatner Photography. She also worked for Keystone Weaving in West York. She was a 1948 graduate of William Penn Senior High School.
Phyllis was a member of Chapel Church in Red Lion where she was active in many activities. She completed the Disciple Bible Study at Yorkshire UM Church. She was also a member of the dog training club of York and enjoyed training dogs. Phyllis also loved painting.
She is survived by two children Jan Gohn of York, Karl P. Hoffman and his wife Denise of York; four grandchildren Matthew and Sarah Hoffman of York, Abigail Gohn of York and Kyle Gohn and his wife Meredithe of Georgia; two great grandchildren Ashton Lee Farley, Jr. "JoJo" and Rachel Jane Gohn; as well as numerous nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, a viewing will be held Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019