Phyllis J. and John K. Smith
York - Phyllis Joyce (Sweitzer) Smith, 91, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Rest Haven. She was the wife of John Keith Smith, who passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Rest Haven. The two were married for almost 70 years.
Phyllis was born on August 1, 1928 in York to William Henry and Alice Caroline (Leib) Sweitzer. She played as an organist for over 35 years for numerous churches including St. Stephen's UCC in West York and Salem UCC in Dover. Phyllis enjoyed growing flowers, traveling, crocheting and playing cards.
John was born on October 16,1930 in Shickshinny to Ray F. and Roma Y. (Yaple) Smith. He was a part of the PA National Guards for 3 years until his honorable discharge in December 1951. He was a welder for over 30 years for several companies including Alas Chalmers (Voith) and HIMCO. He served as a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America. John enjoyed playing golf and cards, scuba diving and loved the outdoors.
Phyllis and John are survived by 5 sons, Ray E. Smith and wife, Ruth, Dean E. Smith and wife, Vicki, Kevin E. Smith and wife, Showane, John K. Smith Jr. and wife, Donna, and Troy W. Smith and wife, Angela; 1 daughter, Bethann E. Harris and husband, Cliff; 12 grandchildren, Amy Bullard, Erin Whitt, Christopher and Jason Smith, Natalie Sharp, Valerie Reimold, Kelly Wilson, Adam Caligiuri, Sara Harris - PFC, Wyatt Smith - PFC, Max Smith and Amber Diehl. Phyllis is survived by a sister, and John by a brother. Phyllis is preceded in death by a brother and sister, and John by 3 brothers.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Bridgeway Community Church, 255 Reynolds Mill Road, York, PA. Officiating will be Pastor Dave MacKenzie. Fellowship time will be held after the service. An innichement will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019