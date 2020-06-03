Phyllis J. Breiner
SPRING GROVE - Phyllis J. (Burkey) Breiner, 77, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence in Jackson Township. She was the wife of Thomas F. Breiner to whom she was married for 44 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born October 11, 1942 in Washington, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Esther (McVehil) Burkey and Harry Burkey.
She was employed with Briarwood Golf Club for 20 plus years as league secretary until her retirement in 2014.
An avid bingo player, she also loved shopping with her daughter and granddaughter and crafting.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Breiner is also survived by one daughter, Lisa A. Manges and husband, Kirk of York and one granddaughter, Rebecca R. Manges of York. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Francis Schrader and a sister, Bonnie Hewitt.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa 17406.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.