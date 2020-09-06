1/1
Phyllis J. (Good) Hershner
1936 - 2020
Phyllis J. (Good) Hershner

Glen Rock - Phyllis J. (Good) Hershner, 84, of Glen Rock, died September 5, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Carl F. Hershner, with whom she was married to for 68 years last December 1st.

She was born on April 23, 1936 in York and was a daughter of the late Carroll G. and Elsie L. (Kiser) Good.

She attended Glen Rock High School and was employed as an Inspector/Polisher with AMP, Inc. for over 32 years.

She was a past member of the Triangle Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star #483, Shrewsbury.

She was a loving, wife, mother and Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she leaves three daughters, Cindy Winemiller and her husband Jon of Glen Rock, Penny Wecker and her husband Mike of York, Bonnie Carman and her husband Pete of Seven Valleys; a son Keith Hershner and his wife Cindy of Glen Rock; 11 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother C. Laverne Good.

Following cremation, a graveside celebration of her life service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hanover Street, Glen Rock with Rev. Sterling Fritz, officiating. There will be no viewing. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.

The family request no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Rock Ambulance Club, 59 Water Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA. 17402.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
