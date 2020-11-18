1/1
Phyllis J. Jacoby
1932 - 2020
Phyllis J. Jacoby

Conewago Twp. - Phyllis J. Jacoby, age 87, of Conewago Township, Manchester, died 5:25 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Luther D. "Jim" Jacoby, with whom she celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2020.

Born November 26, 1932 in Manchester, a daughter of the late Paul G. and Florence M. (Weigle) Lingg, she was a graduate of Manchester High School. She had worked in the office at L.D. Jacoby Sales and Service and enjoyed racing.

Mrs. Jacoby is survived by a son, Jerry W. Jacoby, and his wife Vickie, of Manchester; a daughter, Carol A. Richards, of Horntown, Virginia; a granddaughter, Mindy O'Connor, of Shallotte, North Carolina; a grandson, Justin Jacoby, of York; and four great grandsons, Bryor Apple, Dylan Apple, Jacob Apple, and Kole Jacoby. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Perry Richards; a brother David H. Lingg, Sr.; and five sisters, Rose I. Peters, Dorothy L. Weigle, Florence M. Moul, Charlotte Kochenour, and Gloria Stahle.

Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc, 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA

3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
