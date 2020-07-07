Phyllis J. KimmonsSpring Garden Twp. - Phyllis J. Kimmons, age 92, of Spring Garden Township, York, Phyllis died peacefully on July 4, 2020 in her home of 67 years, surrounded by love, as she had lived her life.She was born December 21, 1927 in York, daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Schriver) McCoy. She graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1945, and retained valued friendships with many classmates, including a lunch group that continued to meet monthly until recently. In early 1946, while working as an assistant at Thompson's Ladies Wear Store, she met Leroy S. Kimmons, who had returned that day from military service in Europe in World War II. Phyllis and "Kim" were married August 17, 1947 and enjoyed 56 years of adventures and joy until Kim's death in 2004.Phyllis was devoted to her family, and created a warm and loving home. She faithfully acknowledged birthdays, anniversaries, and other landmarks. She maintained strong friendships throughout her life, always interested in the stories others had to share, and loved gatherings of family and friends. Phil and Kim loved hosting parties — the table was always full, and musical performances were encouraged.Phyllis was a lifelong learner, with keen interest in the arts and travel, and was a voracious reader throughout her life. She and Kim shared a love of dancing to big band music, and may have fallen in love to the soundtrack of Stan Kenton. They always enjoyed traveling together, and frequently visited friends and family throughout the country, always making new memories.She was an active member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church and cherished her church family. She was a longtime member of the choir, was active in ladies' circles, Bible studies, and the Young-at-Heart group, and edited the church newspaper for many years.She is survived by daughter Nancy J. Kimmons and her husband John O. Senior of Wayne, PA; son Stephen T. Kimmons and his wife Ruth of West Orange, NJ; granddaughters Diana Senior, Emily Kimmons, and Rosalie Dumas; brothers Robert McCoy of Moorestown, NJ and Donald McCoy of Sun Lakes, AZ; and sister-in-law Virginia Young and her husband Malcolm of Willow Valley, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom stayed in close contact with her.Phyllis and her family especially appreciated the network of local friends and neighbors whose support and companionship enabled her to remain in her home, as well as the expert care provided by her helpers and Hospice & Community Care at the end of her life.A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 1907 Hollywood Drive, York PA 17403.