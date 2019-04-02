|
|
Phyllis J. (Hengst) Klinedinst
Spring Grove - Phyllis J. (Hengst) Klinedinst, 90, who was formerly of Seven Valleys, died Sunday March 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Klinedinst.
Phyllis was born on March 29, 1929 in Washington DC and was a daughter of the late A. Pearl (Anderson) and Perry R. Hengst. Sr.
She was employed as the head of the housekeeping department at the Shrewsbury Lutheran Home for over 10 years and prior to that at the York Lutheran Home for 9 years. She also was a self-employed housekeeper and had worked in the office of the Southern York County Senior Center.
Phyllis leaves, two daughters, Barbara J. Gross (Steve) of Spring Grove and Karen K. Aldinger (Steve) of York; two grandchildren, Abby Lyn Pearce (Jason) and Melissa E. Shue (Jason); Seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Lauren Morris, a brother, Perry R. Hengst, Jr. and longtime companion Allen Boyer.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wed. April 3, 2019 at Salem Union Cemetery, 99 York Road, Jacobus, with Rev. Larry McConnell officiating. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc, 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019